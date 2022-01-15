Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,762,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.83.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 10.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 13.22. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 9.50 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

