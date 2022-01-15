Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of MAG Silver worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.65 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

