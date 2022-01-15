Raymond James & Associates Purchases 11,140 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

