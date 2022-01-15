Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,856 shares of company stock worth $3,510,344. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

