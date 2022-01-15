Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

