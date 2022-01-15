Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $134,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE:CFR opened at $143.06 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

