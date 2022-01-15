Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 250,420 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nokia by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.