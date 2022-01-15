Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last ninety days.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

