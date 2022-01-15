Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cano Health stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last ninety days.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
