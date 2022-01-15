Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.18.

Upwork stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

