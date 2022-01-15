Barclays Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.74.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

