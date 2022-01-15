WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

