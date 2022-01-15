Barclays Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

