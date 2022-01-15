Raymond James & Associates Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

