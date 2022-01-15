TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS has expanded 5G network to Quesnel as part of its C$13 billion investment in British Columbia through 2024. It expects to continue benefiting from strong customer additions, thanks to the adoption of superior connected experiences. The accelerated broadband expansion program is expected to extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage. The company plans to generate subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. However, its efforts to offset capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand for its legacy voice services. A debt-laden balance sheet is denting its profitability. TELUS is selling its financial business to increase liquidity and reduce debt. Stiff competition from regional carriers poses another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of TU opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,637,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,526,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 124,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

