Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 496,701 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 33.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 634,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.