JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $243.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.76.

NYSE:UPS opened at $206.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.57. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

