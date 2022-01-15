Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

STVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

STVN opened at €17.17 ($19.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($33.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,624,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

