M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Up to $53.21

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $54.84. M.D.C. shares last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 2,067 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

