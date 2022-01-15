Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $11.38. Titan International shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 61 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $691.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

