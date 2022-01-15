Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $12.90. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $697.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

