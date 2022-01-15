Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Down to $9.69

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.35. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 16,473 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -195.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,187,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 229,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

