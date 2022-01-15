Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.96.

LULU opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

