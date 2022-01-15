Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rises By 151.8%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $34.66 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

