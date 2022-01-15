Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 32,530 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 85.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

