Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.35% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

