Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SWBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

