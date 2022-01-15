Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.53 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

