LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

