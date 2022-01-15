Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 135.9% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

