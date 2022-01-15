Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 109,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.