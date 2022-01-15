Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Hold

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

