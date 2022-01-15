Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $80.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

