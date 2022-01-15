KeyCorp Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

