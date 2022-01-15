KeyCorp Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.
CMS opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25.
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
