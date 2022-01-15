Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of OLLI opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

