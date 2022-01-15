DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDI. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
