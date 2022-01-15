Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $8,154,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.