CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

