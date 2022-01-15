Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

NYSE:CNVY opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $4,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $4,365,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.