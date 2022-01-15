Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of ANF opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.