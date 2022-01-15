Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86.

On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 47.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 95.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

