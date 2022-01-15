Zacks Investment Research Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

CI Financial stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter worth $255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 113.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 240,438 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

