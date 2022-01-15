iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the last quarter.

