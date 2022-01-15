Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 280.7% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SNTG opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50. Sentage has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.