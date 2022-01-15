New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,361 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $102.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

