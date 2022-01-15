Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 277,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

