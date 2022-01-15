Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Bank worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRBA. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth $1,255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter.

FRBA stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

