Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $631,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on YELP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

