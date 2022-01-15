NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NOW worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in NOW by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NOW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

