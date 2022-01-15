Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,229.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 806,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after buying an additional 746,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 91.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,796,000 after buying an additional 724,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $472,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSH opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

