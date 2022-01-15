Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

